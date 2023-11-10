The music industry and UK Government are calling for views on how metadata can be improved on streaming services, with the ultimate aim being to strengthen the process by which creators are paid and credited for their tracks.

This may be of interest to musicians, producers, labels, streaming companies, or distribution and promotion companies who want to have a say in the development of new proposals for the music streaming industry to ensure that these support the industry effectively.

More information can be found here and the deadline to submit views is 30 NOVEMBER.

To understand current use of metadata, stakeholders including music makers, labels and publishers are invited to take part in a short interview.

