AI promises to transform the way we create all kinds of content, and is already disrupting the way businesses create and deliver for their clients. But are AI-generated works covered by copyright? And if the works are protected, is it the user, the AI itself, or the creators of the platform who hold the rights?

This is the second article in our AI 101 series, where the team at Lewis Silkin, Ius Laboris's UK firm, unravel the legal issues involved in the development and use of AI text and image generation tools. In the first article of the series, we looked at how generative AI tools are trained and why disputes have arisen involving some of the major AI companies in both the UK and US.

The recent proliferation in AI technology has brought us to the precipice of a new era, where written and creative output can be generated by relying heavily on Artificial Intelligence.

In response to basic user prompts, Open AI's Chat GPT, hailed by some as the most important technological development since the invention of the printing press or the internet itself, can instantaneously generate answers, stories, plans, essays, speeches, computer code and (whisper it quietly) even basic contracts.

Similarly, platforms such as Mid journey and DALL-E 2 are able to generate images of almost anything that comes to the mind of the requesting user in any artistic style, all in less time than it takes to make a cup of tea.

The relative speed and ease with which these tools can create new content means companies across a wide range of industries are relying on AI to help create content and deliverables. Last month, Buzz feed announced it was planning to harness artificial intelligence as part of its core business to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content (and that it would also be cutting about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs).

However, when using AI to create content, an important question arises. Is the output of generative AI protected under IP law? The short answer is: it depends!

IP ownership can be a complex issue and, when it comes to AI-generated works, the answer will likely vary depending on:

the laws of the relevant jurisdiction that govern the AI and the creation of the work;

the extent of the role performed by both the human user and the AI platform in generating the output; and

the IP provisions under the T&Cs of the relevant AI platform.

From a UK perspective, artistic works are protected by copyright if they are original, which is generally interpreted to mean that the work must be' the author's own intellectual creation'. The key question at the outset is, therefore: who is the author that owns the work in the eyes of the law?

Can the AI itself be the author in the eyes of the law?

Unlike most other countries, UK legislation can provide copyright protection to a work generated by a computer in circumstances where there is no human author. The law provides that such works will be owned by a human or corporate person, but the computer program or AI itself can never be the author or owner of the IP. Instead, section 9 of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988 (CDPA) designates the human author of computer-generated works as 'the person by whom the arrangements necessary for the creation of the work are undertaken', with copyright protection lasting for 50 years from the date the work is created. This means that for? wholly AI-generated artwork the law would most likely designate the platform creators (i.e. those who designed the AI technology)as the authors, rather than the AI itself.

In contrast, in the US a work must be the result of original and creative authorship by a human author to enjoy protection. As a result, the U.S. Copyright Office will not register a work that was created purely by an autonomous artificial intelligence tool.

Human intervention

Under UK law, when it comes to identifying who the human author of an AI-generated work is, it is necessary to consider the level of input provided by the human user. Where an AI platform requires human prompts but the process behind creating the artistic work is mostly the result of automated decision-making by the AI computer algorithm - that is, with minimal input by the human user other than basic text prompts - then to the extent the AI work can be protected by copyright, the likely starting point would be to assume that the output would be owned by the platform creators. However, where the platform requires a much greater degree of input and control by the human user through prompts or uploaded materials in order to formulate the concept (and the AI acts more as a tool in bringing the idea to life), it becomes more likely that the author and owner of any copyright-protected work would the human user. Always read the small print