That AI is the future is not in doubt. But as machine learning plays an increasingly important role in a diverse range of businesses from manufacturing to automotive, healthcare, professional services and the creative industries, it is so important for businesses to ensure that the underlying technology is properly licensed.

As The Economist identifies, the unlicensed use of the data inputs necessary for generative AI is already generating lawsuits in the US. This could have serious implications for businesses building products and business models dependent on that AI if injunctions against its continued use are granted by the courts. The Economist cautions AI developers against ignoring copyright and database rights in data inputs in order to avoid another Napster-type situation and it is certainly something businesses looking to invest in AI should be insisting on if they want to avoid potential disruption down the line.

It will be interesting to see if we start to get new collecting societies aimed at managing data inputs for the AI industry. Given the breadth of potential AI inputs, this could be the most effective way for AI developers to ensure that they are respecting rights-holders' interests.

The main issue here is ... the oceans of copyrighted data the bots have siphoned up while being trained to create humanlike content. That information comes from everywhere: social-media feeds, internet searches, digital libraries, television, radio, banks of statistics and so on. Often, it is alleged, AI models plunder the databases without permission. Those responsible for the source material complain that their work is hoovered up without consent, credit or compensation. In short, some AI platforms may be doing with other media what Napster did with songs-ignoring copyright altogether. www.economist.com/...

