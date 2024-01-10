We often find ourselves turning to the internet for various aspects of our daily lives, including tasks like banking, shopping, and ordering takeaways. However, this might not be the best choice when it comes to property transactions which are a significant financial commitment for most individuals.

Many people assume that the conveyancing process is straightforward, this is far from the truth and difficulties can often arise as matters progress. Challenges often surface as matters progress, and it is essential to have a skilled professional who can handle these situations, ensuring a smoother and less stressful experience for you.

Lisa Harris, Partner in the Residential Property team at Blaser Mills Law, outlines the key benefits of instructing a local solicitor as opposed to an online e-conveyancer.

Local knowledge and expertise: A local solicitor will have personal knowledge of the area and will be aware of developments with specific issues. Face to face communication: You can book in a face-to-face meeting with your local solicitor at any point during the transaction. Witnessing documents: Many documents will need to be witnessed by someone independent and not related to you. These can be signed and witnessed at the office of a local law firm. Time sensitive matters: On some occasions, matters can become time sensitive which means you can visit your solicitor directly and hand over the hard copy of the documents rather than worry about postal arrangements. No hidden costs: Many local law firms pride themselves on transparency when it comes to costs. E-conveyancing firms are often known to add on hidden costs throughout the process. Reputation: Local law firms are usually recommended based on their reputation and expertise. The recommendations can come from the likes of estate agents, financial advisors or even friends and family. Local connections: A local law firm will have relationships with other professionals that can assist you with your property transaction, such as mortgage brokers and surveyors. A personal touch: E-conveyancing firms often handle a large volume of cases and lack personal contact with the client, often leaving you to deal with multiple agents. Using a local law firm, like Blaser Mills Law, means you will have a designated lawyer representing you and taking care of your requirements. Property transactions and beyond: Your local law firm will be able to service all your legal needs, becoming your go to legal partner throughout various stages of your life.

Why choose Balser Mills Law

Blaser Mills Law is regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority meaning we are accountable. We have also been awarded the Conveyancing Quality Scheme accreditation by the Law Society which is a recognised quality standard regulated law firms dealing with residential conveyancing and is a symbol of certain standards of competence and client service levels being met.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.