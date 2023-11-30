We understand that selling a property can be stressful, there can be many obstacles that can arise throughout the conveyancing process, including the worry that your sale could fall through. Our expert Residential Property lawyers are here to provide a proactive and straightforward approach to the conveyancing process.



With our clients in mind, we have developed a Fast Track Conveyancing Service to maximise our clients' chances of a successful sale, by starting the conveyancing process as soon as they put their property on the market.

What is the Fast Track Conveyancing Service?

Many sellers make the mistake of instructing a solicitor after they have accepted an offer on their property. This can often slow the conveyancing process down increasing the chances of someone in the chain changing their mind, causing the chain to collapse.

Instead, our Fast Track Conveyancing Service is available to clients as soon as they put their property on the market. By instructing us before you have a buyer in place, you can maximise the chances of a successful sale by speeding up the process and allowing for issues to be ironed out at the outset before they turn into potential problems and delays.

Our Fast Track Conveyancing Service enables us to trim weeks off the conveyancing process. Our experienced lawyers help you complete the Property Information Forms by making sure all the necessary supporting documents, like certificates and guarantees, are in order.

Ultimately, getting started on the conveyancing process as soon as your property is on the market, gives plenty of time to prepare and make sure that the initial documentation is comprehensive and readily available. This allows us to issue contracts promptly when a Memorandum of Sale is received from your estate agent confirming that a buyer has been secured. It will also reduce the amount of enquiries being raised by the buyer which will, in the long run, save you time and money.

Cost

No additional costs are paid for this service should you decide not to sell or to sell at a later date.

*Please note this offer is only applicable with property sales and not purchases.*

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.