Practical solution for in-house legal teams:

We understand the legal challenges that in-house lawyers face in ensuring alignment between legal advice and business objectives, all whilst managing multiple contracts. A quick and cost effective solution is to conduct a high-level commercial contracts review which is an effective way for your business to review its core contracts to identify key legal and commercial risk areas to ensure that they are aligned with the business' commercial and strategic aims.

In-house lawyers who are faced with multiple contracts may end up like a juggler, with the weight of legal advice on one hand and the business' strategic objectives on the other. The only solution is to walk the tightrope, carefully balancing the legal compliance and business ambitions.

How can this conundrum be solved? A Red Flag Commercial Contracts Review does not only identify warning signs, it also provides a guide that will help you through risk areas. Decoding troublesome clauses could identify hidden gems such as contractual provisions that align seamlessly with your business goals or unearth legal pitfalls which could harm the business if left unattended.

The Red Flag Commercial Contracts Review has the ability to save costs by reviewing fundamental terms of your key contracts in one go as well as identifying blind spots to enable you to deal with key risks and implement workarounds to achieve your objectives.

By selecting Herrington Carmichael's experienced Commercial team, who will use their wealth of knowledge, coupled with the latest artificial intelligence powered tools, you will have peace of mind knowing that your Red Flag Commercial Contracts Review will be an effective way to identify and manage your risk across multiple contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.