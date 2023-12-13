UK:
J2J Construction Conference 2023: Termination – What Can Go Wrong? (Video)
13 December 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Termination – what can go wrong?
With Kort Egan and George Eyre
Watch a recording of the session below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Corporate Commentary Episode 6
DMH Stallard
These provide and allow key employees to have an equity interest in your business, without the risk of creating minority shareholder rights, or recovering shares if the employee leaves.
Structuring The Deal: Asset Sale Vs Share Sale
UHY Hacker Young LLP
When buying or selling a business, the structure of the transaction can have a significant impact on the benefits accruing to the sellers and the risks taken on by the buyers.
Major Reforms To Companies House
DMH Stallard
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (the "Act") has now received Royal Assent and become law. Its objective is to deliver a range of reforms to tackle economic crime...