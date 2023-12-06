UK:
How To Date Your Contract When Work Started Before It Was Signed (Video)
06 December 2023
Travers Smith LLP
There can be serious consequences if you insert a date which is
before the written contract was actually signed – but you can
give it retrospective effect, so that it will cover the period when
work started. In this video, our Associate, Sarah
Clouston, explains the right way to go about this (and what to
avoid).
To find out more, watch the video below.
