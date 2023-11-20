Our regular round-up of recent and forthcoming developments in law and practice for in-house counsel.
Highlights
- Smart AI and data protection - the shifting sands of AI regulation and a new route for transatlantic data transfers
- Business beyond Brexit - what's the latest on importing EU goods into the UK? Where are we on the revocation of retained EU Law?
- ESG – we discuss mandatory climate-related disclosures and reporting standards and the CMA's Green Agreements Guidance
- Tackling economic crime through corporate compliance - the new Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act and changes to the Corporate Governance code
- Employment Law – post-Brexit changes on business transfers and ethical workplace issues
- Competition and consumer protection- a tougher regulatory environment for digital platforms, together with strengthened enforcement powers for the CMA in the consumer and competition law space under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill. And a streamlined procurement regime under the Public Procurement Act 2023
- UK cases round-up – the latest cases affecting UK-based commercial and M&A-related contracts, from the Supreme Court's landmark decision in PACCAR to Paddington Bear
- Mansion House reforms encouraging pension scheme investment in the UK
- Real Estate – the Register of Overseas Entities turns one but what shape is it in? Plus, the latest on energy efficiency standards
- Top-up tax for large multinational corporates and the latest on personal taxation and incentives for UK-based employees
