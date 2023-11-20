RFA UK plans to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands in Q2 2024. SaxaVord Spaceport is located on the Lamba Ness peninsula on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland Islands.

Measuring 30 metres tall and 2 metres wide, the RFA ONE launch vehicle is a three-stage launch vehicle capable of deploying up to 1,300 kg to a 500 km polar orbit, being an orbit in which a satellite passes above, or nearly above, both poles .

Matt Archer, Director of Launch, UK Space Agency said, "This contract will help RFA UK and SaxaVord Spaceport prepare for their first launch, creating high skilled jobs and supporting the government's vision for the UK to be Europe's most attractive launch destination by 2030."

George Freeman MP, Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said, "Through our circa £1.5 billion UK space funding programmes the government is backing satcomms technology, space science, missions and infrastructure to support the commercial satellite sector."

RFA UK (Rocket Factory Ltd) has received this funding from the UK Space Agency as part of the European Space Agency (ESA), Boost! Programme.

According to IP Pilot, one of the most comprehensive databases on patent and trademark representations, the European Space Agency (ESA) has nearly 200 pending and granted patents in a range of jurisdictions.

This contract will help RFA UK and SaxaVord Spaceport prepare for their first launch, creating high skilled jobs and supporting government's vision for the UK to be Europe's most attractive launch destination by 2030. www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.