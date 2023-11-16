Ellisons Solicitors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Cracknell to its expanding and highly-regarded Corporate and Commercial team.

Ryan has over 10 years of experience in the sector, having previously worked for a top 50 UK Law Firm, provided in-house support to a global technology company and founded and managed his own specialist practice, Cracknell Law, from 2015 to 2023.

Ryan specialises in all aspects of Commercial law and will be leading Ellisons on Commercial Contracts, Data Protection and Intellectual Property matters.

Commenting on his appointment, Ryan said: "Ellisons is a thriving firm which has an excellent reputation for corporate work and I am delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time of growth. Ellisons is a firm that has a proven track record for delivering excellent customer service, placing its clients at the heart of the practice, which is something that is incredibly important to me, and I look forward to providing the best service for my clients".

Paul Forsyth, Partner and Head of the Corporate and Commercial team said: "We are delighted to welcome Ryan to the firm, further strengthening and expanding our team, bringing extensive experience and expertise in commercial law to provide an enhanced service to our new and existing clients."

Ryan will be based in the Ipswich office working closely with the wider team across Suffolk and Essex.

