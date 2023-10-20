Whether you are a sole trader, SME or a larger business, reviewing your existing terms and conditions and contracts to ensure they reflect how your business is currently operating is important.
In this podcast, Patrick McCullum, Senior Associate and Shivani Pandya, Solicitor in our Commercial team discuss ways in which you can review your T&Cs and contracts by providing examples such as cashflow, legislative changes, data protection, relevant training and future-proofing your business.
