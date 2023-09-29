All commercial relationships are a matter of risk. For suppliers and service providers, contractual terms play a key role in controlling such potential risk exposure and realising the value of customer relationships.

A well-drafted contract operates as an essential tool in managing the relationship between supplier and customer, including when and how goods or services are to be delivered, to what standard, the obligations of each party, and what remedies are available should things go wrong.

Certain UK legislation implies terms in contracts for the sale of goods and services that either cannot be excluded or will take effect unless they areexpressly excluded from a contract.

This means that, unless provided for under the contract, the position under the statute is automatically adopted (such as on price or delivery) – irrespective of whether this is a favourable position to a supplier.

Suppliers and customers are subject to these implied terms without contractual terms in place.

In this article, we explore three key terms in a B2B contract and the key points to consider for each of these: liability, price and payment.

Liability