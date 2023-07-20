ARTICLE

All businesses hold commercially sensitive information that is confidential and of significant value to the business, such as information relating to clients, suppliers, operations, business strategies, products and services, financial information, trade secrets and intellectual property rights.

The disclosure of such information to a third party may be necessary for several reasons, including in circumstances where:

Your business is developing a new product, app or service which you are seeking funding for;

You need to discuss specific aspects of your business with a potential new supplier or manufacturer;

You are entering into discussions with key services providers such as IT support or other forms of outsourcing; or

You are considering a potential sale of your business or part or your business.

In these circumstances, using a confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement is advised. Our Commercial Solicitors can help with this.

Why use a Confidentiality Agreement or NDA?