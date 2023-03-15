ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With consumers and investors increasingly seeking ambitious climate action by companies, retailers need to consider not only their own carbon emissions but those of their suppliers and distributors. Whilst many companies have plans to control scope 1 and 2 emissions, most are struggling with scope 3.

To help retailers get to grips with Greenhouse Gasses (GHG) data, we have launched a new guide with our Pathway 1 partner Mondra, as part of the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Climate Action Roadmap.

The guide highlights the commercial imperative of carbon management and how to achieve in practice, putting GHG data at the core of business decision making including:

risk mitigation

environmental concerns

competitive advantage

credit cost and availability

The report also examines product foot-printing accounting, methodologies, platforms and key actions to help retailers with their climate goals.

Our Should-Carbon platform cuts through the complexity of calculating and actioning carbon reduction, making it easier to measure, map and reduce supplier carbon to reach net zero goals.

Download : The Commercial Imperative Of Carbon Management

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.