In yesterday's webinar Sarah Prager and Thomas Yarrow examined a surprisingly under-used cause of action in holiday claims. Among the topics they discussed are:
- brochure descriptions and express terms;
- fairness of terms;
- implied terms;
- supplier contracts;
- airline terms and the Montreal Convention and Denied Boarding Regulations.
If you missed it, you can view it here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.