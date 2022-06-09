George Eyre and Michael Maris examine the law of misrepresentation and fraud in the context of contracts for the sale of goods. They address how such claims can be established, the most common defences to them, and the remedies which can be awarded. They also discuss the practicalities of bringing claims in misrepresentation and fraud, including how to prepare a claim to succeed, the evidential hurdles frequently encountered along the way, and important professional and ethical considerations for lawyers who specialise in this work.

