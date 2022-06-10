UK:
J2J Commercial Series: "Is It Dead?" Termination Of Contracts: Contractual And Common Law Mechanisms And Consequences (Video)
10 June 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
Contractual termination is a choice with high stakes. Building
on recent cases, and with a particular focus on sale of goods
disputes, Rob Hammond and Emily Husain chart the basic anatomy of
effective termination: how rights to terminate arise; methods of
termination; whether and when to terminate; and the remedies that
flow therefrom.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
