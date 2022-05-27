Unjust enrichment is one of the most conceptually difficult but practically significant areas of commercial law, often giving vital life to parties whose claims otherwise fall through the cracks of the common law. It is therefore essential for all litigators to understand the meaning, limits, and potential uses of unjust enrichment.

James Shaw, Priya Gopal and William Golightly examine unjust enrichment specifically within the context of claims arising out of or in connection with the sale and purchase of goods in England & Wales. They cover:

The scope of the doctrine in its various forms; Common bars and defences to unjust enrichment claims; and Remedies.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

