Introduction

This guide is designed for business owners with specific recommendations to ensure a sound pre-sale and sales process based on our extensive legal experience of working on business deals.

A brief guide to selling a business

Choose advisors with care

Working with an experienced professional team, (lawyers, accountants and corporate financiers) will help the deal go more smoothly and could increase the ultimate exit value. We can help you decide if all of these advisors are needed and who will be the best fit for you and your circumstances.

Why sell a business?

Deals can be planned over time, or may emerge from a direct approach from a broker or someone you know in the trade.

Whichever route, it is critical to understand the real value drivers, and any possible weaknesses in your business. You may have time to address weaknesses, and to increase value; key value drivers may affect when you go to market.

Is the business ready for sale?

The sales process will be challenging, with every aspect of your business critically analysed. Early review of key value drivers will help maximise the value you realise.

You can focus on key value drivers or plan a fuller diligence process, so you are ready for a buyer's approach. How you proceed will depend upon what your timetable is, and how certain you are of securing a deal.

We recommend an early business review, to identify the right approach for you and the key value drivers for your business.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.