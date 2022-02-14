ARTICLE

In a world where globalisation has become straightforward, the opportunities for commerce across national borders have exponentially increased in the past decade or so.

Inevitably the frequency and scope of cross-border commercial disputes have also increased commensurately. For savvy, modern commercial companies it has become more important than ever to understand the nuances when dealing with cross-border commercial contracts for many reasons, not the least, in order to preserve the right to pursue a claim, should the need arise. Here are some things to be aware of that may affect that right.

Contractual clauses

It is vital that you are advised on which clauses, if any, you should include in your contract particularly to ensure that there is no uncertainty regarding the pursuit of a claim should a contentious issue rear up. Clauses that facilitate the pursuit of a claim in the manner which best suits you can be drafted and incorporated within the contract to protect your interests.

Jurisdiction clauses

For contracting parties from different jurisdictions, it is important, given the courts' potential to dramatically differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction in terms of cost, efficiency and procedure, to ensure that a jurisdiction clause is also incorporated in the contract to enable you to pursue your claim in the jurisdiction most suitable to you. To that end, a jurisdiction clause in the contract will dispel any ambiguity down the line on exactly in which court system or court a dispute would be settled.

Jurisdiction clauses can be exclusive, non-exclusive or unilateral. Exclusive clauses limit any dispute to the courts of one jurisdiction. Non-exclusive clauses allow either party to take the dispute to the court of any jurisdiction they find appropriate. Unilateral clauses allow only one party the choice of jurisdiction. If a contract fails to specify jurisdiction, the parties or the court may have to rely on the Forum non conveniens doctrine to try the action in another more appropriate court.

In order to safeguard your interests, you must select the most suitable jurisdiction to pursue a claim in advance, if you are given a choice, which will avoid any surprises should a dispute spring up. It is paramount that you are given the best legal advice on which courts would be most suitable for a claim as if you do not succeed you may not be able to pursue the same claim again in a foreign court or otherwise.

Governing law clauses

Governing law clauses, or choice of law clauses as they are sometimes known, are similar to jurisdiction clauses in the way that they dictate the manner in which contractual disputes are resolved when and if they arise. However, instead of defining the court or court system in which a case would be heard, governing law clauses determine the set of rules and laws under which a trial takes place.

Res Jidicate

Res Jidicate is Latin for "a matter decided" and is a legal principle that restricts the courses of action that can be pursued in cases that have previously been heard in a court or tribunal. This is to maintain the public policy of finality in litigation and to avoid wasted time and costs.

To establish a Res Jidicate, the parties and action need to be identical to those of a previous case, and the previous decision must have been final and made by a court of competent jurisdiction on the merits of the case rather than on procedure.

The two doctrines under Res Jidicate are cause of action estoppel and issue estoppel. The former prevents a party from pursuing the same claim a second time, whereas the latter prevents a party from raising the same claim in court again as long as the ruling on that issue was central to the final decision of the previous case. The two doctrines are available to the party against whom the action is brought as a defence to the other party's claim.

While most commonly relied upon in domestic settings, Res Judicata applies equally to foreign judgements. In the case of El Haddad –v- Al Rostamani [2021] EWHC 1892 (Ch), as the issue of whether the claimant and first defendant were in a partnership had already been determined by a court in Dubai, the issue was stopped from being raised again in the English High Court. In the Republic of India –v- India Steamship Co. Ltd. (The Indian Grace) (No 1) [1993] AC 410[1993] 2WLR 461, it was held that a previous judgement in an Indian court created cause of action estoppels even though the claimant sought a different relief in the second instance. As long as the underlying requirements are met, Res Judicata can be relied on as a defence against re-litigated claims, whether or not the claim was first heard in a foreign jurisdiction.

However, there are exceptions to Res Judicata, in Takhar –v- Gracefield Developments Ltd and others [2019] UKSC 13, the judgement was obtained by the defendant by way of fraud; and in Arnold –v- National Westminster Bank plc [1991] 2 AC 93, the court decided it would have caused injustice if the issue estoppel was applied inflexibly in that case. Under similar circumstances Res Judicata might not apply and you would be free to pursue the same claim or raise the same issue a second time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.