Following the turmoil of the pandemic, it is great news that venture capital investors have invested record amounts into Scottish scale-ups over the summer according to a report by KPMG, with increasing interest also in earlier stage deals. IP is an essential element for any business that has ambitious plans for growth, and at Marks & Clerk it is one of the pleasures of our role to build IP portfolios that can add real value to companies as they grow from spin-outs or start-ups to land investment and achieve their goals. The tech sector in Scotland consistently punches above its weight, with strength in depth in AI, data science, renewables and life sciences, as well as traditional engineering sectors. We see significant innovations coming across our desks daily in all of these areas, which can only be good news for the continued growth of the Scottish tech sector.

