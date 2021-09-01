Earlier this month I posted about the proposed increases to the guidelines hourly rates following the changes recommended by the Civil Justice Council. Yesterday, Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos, accepted those changes and has asked that the recommendations be actioned. It is anticipated that the new guide will be effective from 1 October 2021. After an 11 year hiatus seeing no changes to the rates, it is welcomed news that these recommendations will be in place so swiftly.

Now this has been looked at, is it possible that fixed fees for FT cases might be somewhere on the 'to-do' list..?

To see the CJC final report click here.

