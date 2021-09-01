UK:
Guideline Hourly Rates – An Update
01 September 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
Earlier this month I posted about the proposed increases to the
guidelines hourly rates following the changes recommended by the
Civil Justice Council. Yesterday, Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey
Vos, accepted those changes and has asked that the recommendations
be actioned. It is anticipated that the new guide will be effective
from 1 October 2021. After an 11 year hiatus seeing no changes to
the rates, it is welcomed news that these recommendations will be
in place so swiftly.
Now this has been looked at, is it possible that fixed fees for
FT cases might be somewhere on the 'to-do' list..?
To see the CJC final report click here.
