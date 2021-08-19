ARTICLE

Property is one of the biggest items on the balance sheet of a charity and the pandemic has placed cost of occupation in sharp focus. The perceived success of homeworking coupled with a challenging fundraising climate has meant executives and trustees are reviewing their optimum office space requirement.

If you are weighing up your accommodation or have a critical lease date on the horizon, this session will assist in navigating through what is a highly complex and involved process. Our panel will explain the drivers, market outlook, data requirements and critical information that sits behind the decision and will give live examples of strategy in action.

There will be three short presentations from Cluttons, Russell-Cooke and NatWest to join up all the core property and legal considerations in reviewing your office accommodation strategy along with a brief overview of the commercial mortgage landscape for charities.

Our expert speakers and panellists include:

John Gravett, Head of real estate management, Cluttons

Ralph Pearson, Partner – commercial agency, Cluttons

Daniel Jacklin, Relationship Director, NatWest

Andrew Small, Partner, Russell-Cooke

Clare Garbett, Associate Solicitor, Russell-Cooke

