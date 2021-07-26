Over the last couple of weeks, it has been brought to our attention that there are scammers operating where they are alleging to be calling from the County Court Business Centre ("CCBC") or, that they are an appointed Court Bailiff.

How do the scammers operate?

Once a County Court Judgment ("CCJ") has been entered, this record becomes a public record. The scammers appear to be targeting companies and have this information to hand. They are requesting that you make a bank transfer immediately to avoid the Bailiff attending your premises.

Scammer tricks to look out for

Please be vigilant before releasing any funds and remember the following points:

CCBC will never telephone companies to request payment and, in fact, do not accept payment. All payments should be directed to the Claimant who issued the claim or, their solicitors.

County Court Bailiffs and/or High Court Enforcement Agents will never telephone. They will make a visit to your premises after sending out a Notice informing you of their intention to enforce.

Always verify the information given. Do not use the telephone number given by the scammer to verify the information - make your own enquiries with the Court and claimant direct.

Request an email requesting full details of the Judgment and clarification of the bank details on the Court's letterhead so you can make your own enquiries.

Never pay money on a card or, by bank transfer without obtaining paperwork.

Whilst we cannot stop scammers, we can make you aware of the signs to look out so you do not become a victim to the crime.

If you are approached, our recommendation would be to report the fraud to Action Fraud.

