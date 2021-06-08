1 June marks the start of a number of major changes coming up in the real estate and employment landscapes that businesses and individuals need to be aware of.

Changes to possession proceedings - 1 June

An end to the eviction ban

As of today (1 June), landlords can once again apply to evict tenants. The eviction ban was introduced by the government at the start of the pandemic to protect people from losing their homes in such a turbulent period. However, for landlords this ban has meant a strain on cash flow, putting some into difficult financial circumstances, especially for those owed large amounts of unpaid rent.

Although evictions are now able to take place once more, landlords must give 14 days' notice and, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, bailiffs are being asked not to carry out evictions if anyone living in the property has COVID-19 symptoms or is self-isolating.

Reduced notice periods

The government has also set out to shorten notice periods for landlords seeking possessions. Also form today (1 June), the current six-month notice period will be shortened to just four months. Although the current exceptions will still be applicable, there are a number of key changes for grounds of possession and their notices, including:

Anti-social behaviour (immediate to four weeks' notice)

Domestic abuse in the social sector (two to four weeks' notice)

False statement (two to four weeks' notice)

Four months' or more accumulated rent arrears (four weeks' notice)

Breach of immigration rules 'Right to Rent' (two weeks' notice)

Death of a tenant (two months' notice)

Read more about the changes in our blog on key changes for possessions proceedings.Concessions on 'right to work' checks will come to a close - 20 June

Businesses that intend to hire an international workforce in the UK should know that the government guidelines on 'right to work' checks will be updated on 20 June. The new guidelines are being reintroduced as the world of work returns to normal after the pandemic and will require businesses to receive physical proof of a person's right to work, such as a visa, not just a scanned or digital version of the documents.

Businesses should take this change in legislation as an opportunity to review their employment processes to ensure they are compliant with the new rules.

Register for our free webinar on right to work checks in 2021 and beyond, taking place on 17 June.

Ban on evicting commercial tenants likely to end - 30 June

As it currently stands, the evictions ban on commercial tenants for non-payment of rent will come to an end on 30 June 2021.

When the extension of the ban was announced on 10 March, it provided a much-needed lifeline for businesses who are still struggling with the impact of COVID-19.

However, if the ban on eviction is not extended once again, landlords will have the right to forfeiture from 1 July.

The wind down of the stamp duty holiday - 30 June

Homeowners should be aware that the stamp duty holiday comes to an end on 30 June, with a staggered return to previous rates over the coming months.

First introduced in July 2020 and then extended in March 2021, the stamp duty holiday was designed to boost the property sector, which had come to a halt at the start of the pandemic. This meant that property purchases up to £500,000 were exempt from stamp duty land tax, saving people up to £15,000.

From 30 June 2021, the threshold will decrease from £500,000 to £250,000, considerably reducing the number of eligible properties. By 1 October, the thresholds are planned to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

This holiday has helped many people purchase properties without worrying about additional tax bills, which has lowered costs overall.

Homeowners looking to benefit from the tax exemption should expedite their completion dates, if possible.

