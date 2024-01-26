The United States is not the only country currently debating a reform to the law on non-competes. Notably, the UK Government has announced legislation that would limit the duration of non-competes to a period of 3 months after termination of employment.

Multi-national employers will want to understand the extent to which these developments mark the start of a global trend. That said, most European and Asian jurisdictions have long-standing restrictions controlling the use of non-competes and, generally, they have not experienced the excesses that seem to have influenced proposals in the United States.

This Report summarizes both the current rules on enforceability for employees and include details of key proposals for reform outside the United States.

