"A Blueprint For Action": Workplace Risk Assessments Revisited Gatehouse Chambers The case of Paul Chadwick v (1) RH Ovenden Limited and (2) Rian Hamilton [2022] EWHC 1701 (QB) concerns an accident which occurred on Manston Airfield ("the Airfield") in an unused cargo plane.

Dismissal For Long-Term Sickness Absence Was Not Discriminatory Wrigleys Solicitors Dismissal was a proportionate means of achieving legitimate aim of ensuring staff were capable of satisfactory attendance.

Holiday Pay Pains – An End In Sight For UK Employers? Withers LLP In a further twist in 2022, the Supreme Court held, in Harpur Trust v Brazel, that the holiday entitlement of a worker on a permanent contract who works for fewer than 52 weeks...

Changing Terms And Conditions: A New Statutory Code Of Practice On Dismissal And Re-Engagement Withers LLP In our experience, most employers regard it as very much a last resort to dismiss and rehire employees as a means of driving through changes to terms and conditions.

February 2023 Employment News Roundup Birketts The Government is supporting another Private Members' Bill, which will introduce a new right for workers engaged under a zero-hours contract to request a contract with guaranteed hours.