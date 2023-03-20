HMRC has now published updated end-of-year templates, guidance and technical notes in relation to its Employment Related Securities (ERS) regime, further to the changes announced in its ERS Bulletin 47.

A summary of the changes made to the end-of-year templates can be found in our previous blog post here.

Templates and guidance have been updated for CSOP, EMI, SAYE and SIP schemes, alongside a template and guidance for ERS arrangements falling outside of these categories.

The updated templates and guidance are relevant for returns submitted from 6 April 2023. For returns submitted prior to this, the existing end-of-year templates and guidance should be referred to.

