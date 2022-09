ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This month's episode provides an overview of Employment Contracts. We will be discussing employment contracts, including what you need to include in them by law, what the common pitfalls are for employers and when can something become a contractual right despite confirming in the contract its at the discretion of the employer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.