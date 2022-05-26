Phillip Patterson and Rajiv Bhatt discuss the litigation of disputes relating to restrictive covenants in employment contracts and shareholder agreements. What challenges are faced and how can they be resolved? This Brew looks at the recent decision in Law By Design Ltd v Ali and covers:

Their use in employment contracts and shareholder agreements. How long it is appropriate to impose restrictions. How to deal with ambiguity in the drafting of restrictive covenants. What steps can and should be taken to enforce restrictive covenants.

Watch a recording of the Brew below.

