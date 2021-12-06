ARTICLE

TUC research suggests that 4.4. million people in England and Wakes work of gig economy platforms at least once a week.

This represents 14.7% of working adults, which is an increase from 5.8% in 2016.

The TUC has suggested strengthening individual rights to protect individuals carrying out gig economy work from low pay and poor working conditions. The suggestions include a right of access to workplaces for unions (this is an existing right in New Zealand) which would include a digital right of access to enable unions to talk to workers about the benefits membership would offer them. A new definition of worker is also suggested which would cover all existing employees and workers and give them the full range of legal rights. The TUC has also suggested that zero-hour contracts be banned, and that all workers be allowed the right to a contract that reflects their normal hours of work and adequate notice of shifts.

