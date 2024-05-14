Disrupt Or Be Disrupted: Six Trends Reshaping Retail

A powerful combination of forces is disrupting retail.

The digital revolution, consumer behaviour change, geopolitical tensions, economic pressures, and the lasting impact of the pandemic are transforming the retail landscape globally.

To survive this new reality, retail leaders must take radical steps to refocus or completely transform business models. 50% of retail executives expect significant change to their business model in 2024 – the highest of all 10 industries surveyed in the fifth annual AlixPartners Disruption Index.

AlixPartners' World Retail Congress 2024 report and podcast series, Disrupt or be disrupted, explores six trends reshaping the industry, and what retailers can learn from disruptors leading the way.

The World Retail Podcast

Series one of the World Retail Podcast brings together renowned retailers and industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. AlixPartners' Matt Clark and Ian McGarrigle, Chair of World Retail Congress, will be joined by special guests from Shein, WHP Global, Zalando and more.

