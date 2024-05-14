ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Disrupt Or Be Disrupted: Six Trends Reshaping Retail

A
AlixPartners
Contributor
AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore
The digital revolution, consumer behaviour change, geopolitical tensions, economic pressures, and the lasting impact of the pandemic are transforming the retail landscape globally.
UK Consumer Protection
Photo of David Bassuk
Photo of Matt Clark
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A powerful combination of forces is disrupting retail.

The digital revolution, consumer behaviour change, geopolitical tensions, economic pressures, and the lasting impact of the pandemic are transforming the retail landscape globally.

To survive this new reality, retail leaders must take radical steps to refocus or completely transform business models. 50% of retail executives expect significant change to their business model in 2024 – the highest of all 10 industries surveyed in the fifth annual AlixPartners Disruption Index.

AlixPartners' World Retail Congress 2024 report and podcast series, Disrupt or be disrupted, explores six trends reshaping the industry, and what retailers can learn from disruptors leading the way.

The World Retail Podcast

Series one of the World Retail Podcast brings together renowned retailers and industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. AlixPartners' Matt Clark and Ian McGarrigle, Chair of World Retail Congress, will be joined by special guests from Shein, WHP Global, Zalando and more.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Bassuk
David Bassuk
Photo of Matt Clark
Matt Clark
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Disrupt Or Be Disrupted: Six Trends Reshaping Retail

UK Consumer Protection
Contributor
AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More