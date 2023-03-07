Post Pandemic:Customer services practices under the spotlight

The pandemic placed significant pressure on contact centres and threw customer service practices under the spotlight. The industry initially faced challenges in adapting to the 'new normal' of remote working with virtual connectivity being the primary means of communication, but quickly accelerated digital transformation in this sector. As the dust settles from focusing on the pandemic, companies have moved from the survival mode state to prepare for the future, by adjusting to changes and trends left by the footprints of the post-Covid world. Primary trends to consider are thehyper digitisation of the consumerand its consequential impact on the working style of contact centres, and how they are updating customer service and communication efforts through the use of technology.

During the pandemic in 2020, more than60% of customers attempted a new channel of contactto reach their customer service providers, with two thirds keeping this means of communication. Around 40% of customers opened a new account on social media and utilised instant messaging apps communicate to others during the lockdown.

The most significant change can be noted in the text messaging area: flows increased by 10% on social media, 15% in text/SMS output, and WhatsApp witnessed the most dramatic increase of +110% in customer usage.

This has strengthened customers' expectations on channel diversification, with a focus on instant messaging now being a preferred option.

As customerschange, so doContact Centres and their role in the customer relationship value chain