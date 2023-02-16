ARTICLE

In this episode, Matthew Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss the FCA's findings following its review of larger fixed firms' Consumer Duty implementation plans. In particular, they consider the good and poor practice that the FCA has highlighted and what steps firms should be taking in the run up to the 31 July deadline.

