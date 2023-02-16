UK:
Regulation Tomorrow - The Consumer Duty Series: FCA Review Of Firms' Implementation Plans (Podcast)
16 February 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In this episode, Matthew Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss the
FCA's findings following its review of larger fixed firms'
Consumer Duty implementation plans. In particular, they consider
the good and poor practice that the FCA has highlighted and what
steps firms should be taking in the run up to the 31 July
deadline.
Spotify/ Apple
