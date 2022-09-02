Amazon committed to changing its Amazon Prime cancellation practice and bringing it in line with EU consumer rules (in particular with the Unfair commercial practices Directive). This commitment came after discussions with the European Commission and national protection authorities.

Following the complaint by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue, the European Commission launched an action in April 2021, cooperating with national authorities. The complaint alleged that, previously, users would have to navigate through several pages of distracting information and unclear instructions in order to cancel their subscription.

Customers from the EU and EEA will now be able to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime with just two clicks, starting with a clearly identifiable "cancel" button and no distracting text and warnings deterring them from cancelling.

These changes will be implemented on all Amazon EU websites and on all desktop devices, mobiles and tablets with immediate effect. The EU Commission and national authorities will monitor the implementation of Amazon's commitments to align with EU consumer law.

Find out more in the EU Commission's press release, here.

