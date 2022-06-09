In a culmination of a ten year negotiation, the EU seems poised to impose a standard charging port on phone manufacturers. The adoption of the USB-C standard is a powerful acknowledgement of the technical and legal benefits of agreeing and adopting technical standards, backed up by effective IP licensing strategies.

The introduction of a "common charger" is an attempt by the EU to both cut down on e-waste and make life easier for consumers. www.theverge.com/...

