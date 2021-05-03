Following its Business Plan and Budget consultation, the PSA has announced that it is increasing the registration fee from £155 + VAT to £200 + VAT as of 22 April 2021.

As required by the Code, all network operators, Level 1 and Level 2 providers must register with the PSA. The exemptions remain unchanged:

for service providers who have revenue below £10,000 per year registration is free for the first year only; and

for registered charities.

