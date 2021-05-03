UK:
Phone-paid Services Authority Increases Registration Fee
Following its Business Plan and Budget consultation, the PSA has
announced that it is increasing the registration fee from
£155 + VAT to £200 + VAT as of 22 April 2021.
As required by the Code, all network operators, Level 1 and
Level 2 providers must register with the PSA. The exemptions remain
unchanged:
- for service providers who have revenue below £10,000 per
year registration is free for the first year only; and
- for registered charities.
To read the PSA's announcement on its website, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
