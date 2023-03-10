In this podcast, Matthew Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss HM Treasury's final consultation on the proposed legislative changes to bring currently unregulated buy-now-pay-later products into scope of the UK Consumer Credit Act 1974, and FCA regulation.

