We are delighted to report excellent results in the Chambers Global 2024 Guide.

The Global Guide ranks the top global lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions across the world.

View our rankings below.

Construction – Band 3
Silks
Paul Reed KC Band 2
Nigel Jones KC Band 4
David Pliener KC New silks
Catherine Piercy KC New silks
Juniors
Michael Wheater Band 1 – up a band
Ebony Alleyne Band 3 – up a band
Andrew Kearney Band 4 – new ranking
Sarah McCann Band 4
Helena White Band 4
Simon Kerry Band 4
Kort Egan Up and coming – new ranking
CDR – Band 5
Silks
Nigel Jones KC Band 3
David Lewis KC Band 4 – up a band
PJ Kirby KC Band 6
Juniors
Charles Raffin Band 4
Emily Betts Band 5
Louis Zvesper Up and coming
Commercial Chancery
Juniors
Charles Raffin Band 3
Insolvency
Juniors
Jonathan Titmuss Band 5
Sarah Clarke Band 5


