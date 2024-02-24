We are delighted to report excellent results in the Chambers Global 2024 Guide.

The Global Guide ranks the top global lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions across the world.

View our rankings below.

Construction – Band 3 Silks Paul Reed KC Band 2 Nigel Jones KC Band 4 David Pliener KC New silks Catherine Piercy KC New silks Juniors Michael Wheater Band 1 – up a band Ebony Alleyne Band 3 – up a band Andrew Kearney Band 4 – new ranking Sarah McCann Band 4 Helena White Band 4 Simon Kerry Band 4 Kort Egan Up and coming – new ranking

CDR – Band 5 Silks Nigel Jones KC Band 3 David Lewis KC Band 4 – up a band PJ Kirby KC Band 6 Juniors Charles Raffin Band 4 Emily Betts Band 5 Louis Zvesper Up and coming

Commercial Chancery Juniors Charles Raffin Band 3

Insolvency Juniors Jonathan Titmuss Band 5 Sarah Clarke Band 5



