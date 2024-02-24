We are delighted to report excellent results in the Chambers Global 2024 Guide.
The Global Guide ranks the top global lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions across the world.
View our rankings below.
|Construction – Band 3
|Silks
|Paul Reed KC
|Band 2
|Nigel Jones KC
|Band 4
|David Pliener KC
|New silks
|Catherine Piercy KC
|New silks
|Juniors
|Michael Wheater
|Band 1 – up a band
|Ebony Alleyne
|Band 3 – up a band
|Andrew Kearney
|Band 4 – new ranking
|Sarah McCann
|Band 4
|Helena White
|Band 4
|Simon Kerry
|Band 4
|Kort Egan
|Up and coming – new ranking
|CDR – Band 5
|Silks
|Nigel Jones KC
|Band 3
|David Lewis KC
|Band 4 – up a band
|PJ Kirby KC
|Band 6
|Juniors
|Charles Raffin
|Band 4
|Emily Betts
|Band 5
|Louis Zvesper
|Up and coming
|Commercial Chancery
|Juniors
|Charles Raffin
|Band 3
|Insolvency
|Juniors
|Jonathan Titmuss
|Band 5
|Sarah Clarke
|Band 5
