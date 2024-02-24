UK:
Biodiversity Net Gain Obligations
24 February 2024
Forsters
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
BNG planning obligations came into effect on 12 February 2024.
This means that for most developments, any planning application
submitted from this date will be subject to the BNG requirements.
Any existing permissions, or applications pending at this date, are
not affected.
The obligations are onerous and developers will need specific
guidance. Forsters' planning experts can offer guidance and
practical advice on how to navigate the BNG requirements.
Read our introductory briefing note
Read our follow-up briefing note from February
2024
Further guidance and practical examples will be circulated when
available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
Legal Life: Past, Present And Future
Collas Crill
Paul Nettleship, head of Collas Crill's Property team in Guernsey, reflects on changes to the legal profession since he qualified, his current role and the potential impact of AI on legal services.
How To Stay Away From Lawyers
Barton Legal
It's a bold move for a construction law professional to outline in detail how to avoid the use of lawyers in construction projects.
2022 | A Review Of The Guernsey Property Market
Collas Crill
The past few years have seen unprecedented activity in the Guernsey property market as easy access to low-interest lending (among other influences) whipped the post-pandemic property market into a frenzy.