Herbert Smith Freehills has hired Raeesa Rawal as Of Counsel in its Construction Arbitration practice in London.

Raeesa has a wide range of experience advising clients in the energy, infrastructure and construction sectors, from the provision of initial advice on claims under contract and throughout the dispute resolution process. Her practice focuses on high-value and complex international construction and engineering disputes, in both the public and private sector.

Raeesa has experience of construction projects, involving renewable energy, gas power plants, LNG mega projects, vessels for offshore oil and gas, light rail terminals and railways, aircrafts and water treatment plants.

Raeesa joins from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and has previously practised in both Australia and Germany with premier national law firms.

Raeesa has been awarded numerous awards and industry recognitions in the construction law field, including by Chambers and Partners – Construction: International Arbitration (2022, 2023, 2024), Legal 500 – Construction: Contentious (2021, 2022, 2023) and International Financial Law Review – Rising Star (2020, 2021, 2022), the European Women in Construction Awards (Winner – Construction Lawyer of the Year) 2021 and the Society of Construction Law Australia 2017 Brooking Prize for her co-authored entry on enforceability of time bars in construction contracts. She also holds editorial positions with Construction Law Quarterly (CLQ) and the Building and Construction Law Journal (BCLJ).

Raeesa joins Herbert Smith Freehills at a time of significant growth for the firm's arbitration strength in London. Earlier this year the firm relocated partner Christian Leathley from New York to London. Together with the return of Mike McClure KC from the firm's Seoul office and the promotion to partner of Hannah Ambrose and Charlie Morgan this year, the firm currently has 10 partners in London who practise solely in arbitration – the most of any firm in the London market.

Raeesa comments: "I'm excited to join a firm with such strong expertise across arbitration and the construction and energy sectors. I particularly look forward to supporting clients with issues arising from navigating the energy transition journey, a key strategic focus for the firm."

James Doe, Joint Global Head of Construction & Infrastructure Disputes at Herbert Smith Freehills, comments: "Raeesa's breadth of expertise and her experience practising across a number of jurisdictions will prove hugely valuable to our clients. We're delighted to welcome her on board."

Herbert Smith Freehills has one of the world's leading construction and infrastructure disputes practices. The team has in-depth experience in handling complex, high value construction and infrastructure disputes, many of which have an international or cross-border element. The team acts for a wide range of clients from international and domestic developers to contractors, governments and state-owned entities on all types of construction claims, including restraints on bond calls, extensions of time, loss and expense claims, delay and disruption claims, termination, liquidated damages, and performance related disputes.

