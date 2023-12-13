ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Watch a recording of the session below.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK

Are The Objectives Of The Hackitt Report Being Realised? Weightmans Partner, Chris Doran, identifies the primary objectives of the Hackitt Report and the Building Safety Act 2022.

High-Rise Buildings – Who Is Responsible For Their Safety? Herrington Carmichael The Grenfell Tower tragedy sparked the most important review of building safety legislation in the history of the UK. The ‘Building a Safer Future' report (the Report)...

Guided By Revenge – What To Avoid When Applying Delay Damages Barton Legal In the realm of construction and engineering, it is not unusual for project completion to be delayed.

21 November 2023 The Beginning Of The End For The Residential Long Lease? Macfarlanes In January 2023 Michael Gove indicated that the Government had plans to abolish the "feudal" leasehold system. This has been on the Government's agenda for a while...

Legal Developments In Construction Law: November 2023 Mayer Brown To encourage parties in dispute to see if they can settle their differences, a court, arbitrator or adjudicator cannot generally look at without prejudice communications.