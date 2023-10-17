Student accommodation has proven to be a resilient sector in recent years even as other investment markets have struggled.
Despite the challenges arising from varying factors such as the difficulty in obtaining planning consent for suitable sites and economic factors such as interest rate rises and construction cost inflation, it is a sector that still attracts a great deal interest from both the domestic and international investment communities. This is largely driven by a surge in demand that continues to out-strip supply (and seemingly will for the foreseeable future).
In our #FORStudentAccommodation mini-series, we will explore and share with you some of the legal and topical issues we are encountering. In particular, you will hear from us on:
- Building Safety
- Planning
- Residential Considerations
- Development Funding
- Corporate Considerations
- Deb Financing
- Tax
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.