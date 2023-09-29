Welcome to our first Strategic Land Podcast series. Comprising of six episodes discussing issues relevant to the development of strategic land. Strategic land being the broad term given to land with potential to develop in the mid to long term encompassing the process of site assembly, promotion for planning consent all the way through to ultimate delivery into a developable asset.

Having the country's leading agricultural legal practice and one of the largest development teams, we are ideally placed to support landowners and rural businesses in bringing forward land for development. Our podcasts aim to share our knowledge and experience, provide thought provoking and informative discussions and assist individuals and businesses with an interest in the strategic land sector.

In the first episode, Elizabeth Newson, Charlotte Coombs and James Frampton discuss tax issues arising in respect of strategic land ownership and, in particular, considerations landowners should have when entering into a promotion arrangement.

We hope you enjoy listening!

Click here to listen to the podcast

