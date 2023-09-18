"The 30 September deadline for registration of higher-risk buildings under the BSA is fast approaching. Failure to register is a criminal offence. If you manage a high-rise residential building, read on for essential registration information." – Pawan Pandit

Under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA), the principal accountable person for a higher-risk building must ensure that the building is registered with the Building Safety Regulator (the BSR) before the building is occupied. It's an offence for a building to be occupied but not registered.

The deadline for registering existing occupied higher-risk buildings is 30 September 2023.

To register a building, the principal accountable person will need to use the online service provided by the Health and Safety Executive: Register a high-rise residential building.

The Building Safety (Registration of Higher-Risk Buildings and Review of Decisions) (England) Regulations 2023 (SI 2023/315)set out the information to be contained in the application to register, the documents that must accompany the application and also details of the registration fee1. The Regulations also require the principal accountable person to update the registration information within 14 days of becoming aware of any changes.

The explanatory notes to the BSA state that the registration system is intended to help the BSR to monitor compliance and enforcement activity.

In relation to the construction of a higher-risk building, a building regulations completion certificate (under the Building Act 1984) must be issued before any residential unit in the building is occupied.

Footnote

1. See also government guidance about the information required ( Applying to register a high-rise residential building – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.