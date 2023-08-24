HM Revenue & Customs ("HMRC") has announced a clampdown in respect of R&D claims being in the construction industry.

Their data shows that 7,600 building firms made R&D claims in 2020 and 2021 worth £260m. Of these, only 38% were fully compliant. HMRC said that 18% of claims were non-compliant, with 44% being partially compliant.

In a recent statement, HMRC announced it was introducing several new measures to tackle non-compliant claims. These measures include requiring all claims to be made online and to be supported by an officer of the company, together with details of a tax agent associated with the claim. Other measures include, reducing the rates claimable, and if it is the first time the company is making a claim, advance notification to HMRC before doing so.

It is not all bad news however, as figures suggest that just 8% of R&D claims in 2022 came from the construction industry, with an average claim value of £46,347. This would suggest that construction firms should still make claims where they think they should do so.

What is R&D in construction?

Qualifying R&D in the construction industry includes:

Developing structures from new construction materials

Innovative usage of eco-friendly or sustainable materials or methods

Adapting existing construction techniques to solve environmental issues or site-specific problems

Innovating new methods of construction to introduce automation

Integrating new or improved technology into buildings

Modifying existing components and fittings into sites with different constraints

Developing new or improved equipment

Solving technical problems that may occur during a construction project

Any UK limited construction business can claim for R&D tax relief, with different types of R&D scheme depending on whether the company is an SME or large company. For the SME scheme, a construction company must employ less than 500 people and have a turnover of less than £85m or a balance sheet total of less than £73m. An SME's eligible R&D costs receive an additional 86% deduction when calculating the taxable profit.

