As a commercial property solicitor, you don't often get to be at the forefront of an amazing gift to a charity. But last month I had the pleasure of completing a transaction for Hills Building Group in which a local special school, Market Field School run by Hope Learning at Elmstead Market, were granted free use of a brand-new home next to their school for the respite care of their children and families. The home is on a lovely estate, being built by Hills Residential Construction Ltd, benefitting from lots of public open space and a children's playground. The house can be accessed directly from the school site and through the Asterwood estate. I created a totally unique document to grant the use of the home to the school and it was exciting to be given the chance to prepare something which could be so valuable to that community. I feel sure that the children attending Market Field School and their families will gain so much with this facility and its testament to their Head Teacher's inspiration and Hills Building Group's generosity that in a time when positive news is so few and far between, we can still hear about wonderful gifts of this nature. I am proud to have played a very small part in supporting this project and the next generation!

