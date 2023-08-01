UK:
Katie Lee Successful In Concrete Cracking Case: Vinci Construction UK Ltd v (1) Eastwood And Partners Ltd (2) Snowden Seamless Floors Ltd V GHW Consulting Engineers Ltd [2023] EWHC 1899 (TCC)
01 August 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
Katie Lee successfully acted (as sole counsel) for a
construction professional in an application for summary judgment
involving the application of section 14A of the Limitation Act 1980
in a concrete cracking case (claim value £2.5 million). The
decision is of particular interest for those bringing or defending
claims against contractors of allegedly defective structures.
Katie Lee (instructed by Kennedys Law LLP)
acted for the Second Defendant.
Read the full judgment here.
