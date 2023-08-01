Katie Lee successfully acted (as sole counsel) for a construction professional in an application for summary judgment involving the application of section 14A of the Limitation Act 1980 in a concrete cracking case (claim value £2.5 million). The decision is of particular interest for those bringing or defending claims against contractors of allegedly defective structures.

Katie Lee (instructed by Kennedys Law LLP) acted for the Second Defendant.

Read the full judgment here.

