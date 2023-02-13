Contracting in a challenging market

Tuesday 14 March 2023 | 10:00am - 11:15am

What are the challenges facing the UK construction sector in 2023?

Join legal experts from Shepherd and Wedderburn's construction and infrastructure team as we take a closer look at the challenges affecting the sector and how to mitigate these. The main topics addressed will be:

An overview of the current UK construction sector performance and challenges

Effective supply chain management

Managing and mitigating risk

The event will close with an opportunity for you to pose questions to the expert panel.

This virtual seminar will be of interest to employers, consultants, contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers operating in the UK construction sector.

This event qualifies for CPD. Click here for further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.